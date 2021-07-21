New Hub Club hosts ‘Touch a Truck’ for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new program to keep youth involved in their communities.

The New Hub Club hosted a “Touch a Truck” event where children in the community could come out and interact with first responders, as well as other businesses in their community.

The New Hub Club is a program for kids ages 6 to 18-years-old.

Wednesday, students got a chance to get their face painted, play basketball, and other activities. They did so while also being introduced to those in different career fields.

“It’s a program that has been going on for years. It’s started by the City of Jackson, and we just wanted our kids to kind of still get that feel and be able to meet people and get involved,” said Johnny Dodd, Director of the New Hub Club.

The New Hub Club has a summer program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will also be offering an after school program in the fall.