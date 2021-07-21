‘Operation Southern Shield’ aims to reduce speeding in southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A variety of traffic enforcement agencies are joining “Operation Southern Shield.”

The campaign aims to reduce speeding through awareness and enforcement, according to a news release.

The campaign brings together agencies such as the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Georgia Highway Patrol and more.

“Speeding endangers everyone on the road,” said NHTSA Regional Administrator Carmen Hayes. “It endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road around them, including other drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.”

The release says speeding has been apart of nearly two-third of all motor vehicle deaths for over 20 years.

And in 2018, the release says speeding contributed to 26% percent of all traffic deaths across the country.

“When speed kills, it’s never an accident,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Every driver has a responsibility to follow speed limits, drive focused, exercise due care, and adhere to all traffic laws.”

Speeding can lead to losing control of the vehicle, can cause even more severe crashes and injuries, and more, according to the release.

“Losing a friend or loved one to a fatal traffic crash is an extremely painful, life-altering experience which creates a void that can never be filled,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “Please, help us to stop this tragedy from devastating another family.”