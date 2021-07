It’s National Junk Food Day!

Americans’ love affair with junk food continues to grow, with demand for chips, candy, soda, and pre-packaged desserts. A recent survey analyzed Google’s search results to determine the most popular “Junk Food” in each state.

According to their results, Tennessee’s favorite junk food is Goo Goo Clusters.

What's your favorite kind of junk food? Doughnuts

Ice Cream

Candy

Cookies

Cake

Chips