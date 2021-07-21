Shirley Jones, former Jackson Chamber official, has died

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shirley Jones, the Jackson Chamber’s former vice president of public affairs, has died.

According to the Chamber, Jones retired from her position in 2018, and she had 36 years worth of leadership with the Chamber.

The Chamber says she was know for her passion for education, her heart, and being a Rotarian.

“Shirley Jones loved Jackson, TN, and she loved her people with all her heart,” said Kyle Spurgeon, president/CEO of the Jackson Chamber. “Her unwavering passion for public education improvements is one of the major reasons behind unprecedented support for Jackson-Madison County Public Schools and the progress across the board in our school system. She pushed us all to do better. Part of her legacy will be the future success of our school system and the growth of our community.”

