The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 3 | Rita Perry

This week on The Sound of Jackson we meet songwriter Rita Perry at her backyard stage in North Jackson.

Perry blends a variety of styles such as blues, folk and rock to create a one-of-a-kind sound.

She says loves to uplift people with her music, infusing messages of hope and positivity into most of her songs.

Perry is also a guitar instructor, and a teacher in the Haywood County School System.

To catch up on all episodes of The Sound of Jackson, click here to check out our full playlist.

For more Web Exclusives, click here.