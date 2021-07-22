Friends of Heart distributes more AEDs in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — More AED devices being distributed throughout the Hub City.

Friends of Heart presented four AED devices to the Boys and Girls Club in Jackson on Thursday.

One device will go to four different clubs around Jackson.

Tracy Case with Friends of Heart says Jacksonians have a 6% survival rate with sudden cardiac arrest.

With these devices, they’re hoping to change that number.

Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club, Sabrina Anderson says they want to make sure the children are as safe as possible.

“You need to get an AED to the person as quickly as possible. That shock and doing hands only CPR is what will save someone that is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest,” Case said.

“We always want to think safety at the Boys and Girls Club. The AEDs were something we did not have,” Anderson said.

For more information about Friends of Heart and the new 4-Minute City program, click here.