Jackson man indicted in Bolivar carjacking

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man has been federally indicted following a carjacking last year in Hardeman County.

Delvion “DJ” Beard, 20, of Jackson, was indicted for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says the incident happened when the victims were at a Bolivar gas station in November 2020.

The release says Beard, along with 19-year-old Quadarius Greer and 19-year-old Bryson Townsley, took their Audi A4.

Beard, Greer and Townsley were indicted on June 14.

To read the release, click here.