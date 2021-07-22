Jackson police seek information in Sam’s Club hit and run

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for information in a hit and run at Sam’s Club on Emporium Drive.

Police say the incident happened on July 14 around 12:30 p.m., when a white Chevrolet Express cargo van hit the back cargo rack on a white Honda Pilot while turning.

The Honda Pilot was parked in a corner parking space, police say.

A white woman got out of the van, checked the damage, and got back into the van, according to police. She then parked the van in a nearby row and waited, but did not make an attempt to contact the owner of the Honda before leaving about 20 minutes later, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police Department’s traffic unit at (731) 425-8173.

