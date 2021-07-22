LIFELINE shares schedule for early August
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has shared where you can donate blood in early August.
According to LIFELINE, those locations and times include:
Monday, Aug. 2
- Lexington: First United Methodist Church – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Alamo: Crockett County Courthouse – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Trenton: Gibson County Courthouse – 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Savannah: TVEC – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Waverly: City Hall – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Paris: First United Methodist Church – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Huntingdon: Cash Saver – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
- Dyersburg: Dyer County Court “Battle of the Badges” – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dyer: Food Rite – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Bolivar: Walmart – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Union City: Jerry Ward Autoplex – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
- Martin: EW James & Sons – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Selmer: Selmer Courthouse – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Adamsville: Piggly Wiggly – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
- Somerville: First Baptist Church – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Union City: Second Baptist Church – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
- McKenzie: EW James & Sons – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
- Greenfield: Tate Family Foods – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Milan: Save-A-Lot – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on giving blood in West Tennessee, you can contact LIFELINE’s Jackson location at (731) 427-4431 or the Dyersburg location at (731) 427-4431.
The Jackson location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Dyersburg location is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.
You can visit lifelinebloodserv.org for more information.