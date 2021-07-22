LIFELINE shares schedule for early August

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has shared where you can donate blood in early August.

According to LIFELINE, those locations and times include:

Monday, Aug. 2

Lexington: First United Methodist Church – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alamo: Crockett County Courthouse – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Trenton: Gibson County Courthouse – 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Savannah: TVEC – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Waverly: City Hall – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Paris: First United Methodist Church – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntingdon: Cash Saver – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Dyersburg: Dyer County Court “Battle of the Badges” – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dyer: Food Rite – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bolivar: Walmart – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Union City: Jerry Ward Autoplex – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

Martin: EW James & Sons – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selmer: Selmer Courthouse – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Adamsville: Piggly Wiggly – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Somerville: First Baptist Church – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Union City: Second Baptist Church – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12

McKenzie: EW James & Sons – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Greenfield: Tate Family Foods – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Milan: Save-A-Lot – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on giving blood in West Tennessee, you can contact LIFELINE’s Jackson location at (731) 427-4431 or the Dyersburg location at (731) 427-4431.

The Jackson location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

You can visit lifelinebloodserv.org for more information.