Music marker for Hammie Nixon unveiled in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, the state of Tennessee recognized an influential Brownsville native.

The state presented a Tennessee Music Pathways marker to late blues legend Hammie Nixon.

Nixon was a Brownsville native and a world-renowned blues musician. Nixon, known mostly for his skills on the harmonica, touched the lives of many with his music.

“These blues musicians were poets and narrating stories of rural and southern people, sometimes forgotten people. It’s important that the stories, the voices, are heard,” said Zanice Bond, a professor at Tuskegee University.

Bond says the death of Nixon moved her to learn more about his legacy.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to think about our local musicians and talent, and to think about really how important music is to our spirits, our souls, to our existence,” Bond said.

From Brownsville, all the way to Japan, Nixon’s music reached audiences all across the globe.

“Two or three thousand people would meet him and Sleepy John at the airport when they landed. I mean that hardly ever happens. You have to be just about the president to get that,” said David Evans, who once Nixon’s guitar accompanist.

Evans helped produce his last album, and says working with Nixon was always a joy.

“He really connected with people. He was very warm, even when there were language caps. I think, I think people loved him,” Evans said.

The Tennessee Music Pathway marker is located in Brownsville at Rosenwald Cemetery at Nixon’s grave site.

The unveiling of the marker also kicked off the Brownsville Summer Jamz Music Festival.

This festival is happening over the next four days and is a free event for all.