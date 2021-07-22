Some Pop Up Showers on Friday & a Heat Index Over 100° this Weekend!

A warm front will move up from the south to finish the work week bringing some showers southwest of Jackson this evening and more widespread shower activity on Friday. The heat will be moving in for the weekend with a heat index over 100° both days. A late front could impact our weather Sunday night. The front will bring more showers for the first part of next week but the heat appears to be going no where next week. Catch all the details and a full hour by hour breakdown of your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight but a few more clouds and a couple isolated pop up showers could spark up to the southwest of Jackson as a warm front begins to move through the area. Winds will stay calm most of the night and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Southwest flow on Friday will bring back our typical afternoon and evening July pop up storms that we have been dealing with most of the month. Chances for rain sit around 30%-40% on Friday and some of the storms could produce brief gusty winds, heavy rain and some thunder and lightning. Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90° again and skies will be partly cloudy. Friday night lows will fall down into the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing typical southwest flow and a mostly dry weekend now. Chances for rain sit around 10% each day but expect mostly sunny . Highs this weekend should reach the low 90s with morning lows falling into the low 70s. Some locations could get close to the mid 90s on Sunday. The heat index will be a factor with most of the region feeling over 100° at times in the afternoon and early evening hours so a pop up shower would be nice, but don’t count on seeing much. A cold front will approach West Tennessee Sunday after the sun goes down and depending on how far south it makes in on Sunday, some of us could see some late rain showers and storm activity.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and pop up storms could return for some of us on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday due to a cold front that could stall out as it moves through. Strong or severe storms are not expected but with our typical pop ups, brief heavy rain, lightning and some increased winds will be possible. Highs are expected to be around 90° with lows into the low 70s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy and the winds will vary in direction as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Come Wednesday, the showers should clear on out and the heat will be moving back in. The winds will stay out of the east on Wednesday but will turn back to the southeast on Thursday causing the heat index to climb back up around 100° again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

