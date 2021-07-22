Union University shares back-to-school strategy for fall semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University is kicking off the 2021-22 school year with exciting news for students and staff, a step closer to how things were before the pandemic.

“We won’t be requiring masks on campus, and are asking our students to be vaccinated knowing that that’s the best way that we can remain in-person in a traditional sense all year long,” said Dean of Student Life Dr. Ken Litscher. “Our plan is to have as normal of a semester, Lord willing, that unless things change.”

This previous school year for Union students was somewhat normal with in-person classes. However, now that restrictions are eased, this will be a new experience for the incoming students and an exciting one for those returning.

“We’re getting back to what we think is a really good welcome to campus,” Dr. Litscher said. “You know that freshmen class last year, they were the ones whose proms were canceled the year before, [and] high school graduations. We’re excited for those students to come back and be the ones welcoming in our new freshmen and kind of get to experience that for the first time, as well as our freshmen coming in.”

Although they hope for this semester to bring back traditional ways, the university plans to continue and follow the guidance from the local health department.

“Should students start developing some of those symptoms of COVID-19, we want them to be tested. And if they are in close contact with students or staff or faculty who have not been vaccinated, they’d be expected to be quarantined for that seven or 10 days that the CDC requires for that.”

Union students arrive on campus August 12, and will begin classes August 17.

For more local news, click here.