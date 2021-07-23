40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,722 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now releasing updated COVID-19 data on Tuesday and Friday each week.

The health department confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Wednesday, July 23.

There are now a total of 11,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,954 (59.3%)

38301: 3,486 (29.7%)

38356: 199 (1.7%)

38391: 101 (0.9%)

38366: 215 (1.8%)

38343: 80 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2%)

38392: 89 (0.8%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 158 (1.35%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 111 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,176 (27.1%)

White: 5,144 (43.9%)

Asian: 57 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 285 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 223 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,837 (24.2%)

Gender:

Female: 6,539 (55.8%)

Male: 5,116 (43.6%)

Unknown: 67 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,345 (96.8%)

Not recovered: 40 (0.3%)

Better: 44 (0.4%)

Unknown: 56 (0.5%)

Deaths: 237 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 593 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,351 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,999 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,719 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,688 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,705 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,350 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 760 (6.5%)

80+: 478 (4.1%)

Unknown: 79 (0.7%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.