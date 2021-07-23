40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,722 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now releasing updated COVID-19 data on Tuesday and Friday each week.
The health department confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Wednesday, July 23.
There are now a total of 11,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,954 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,486 (29.7%)
- 38356: 199 (1.7%)
- 38391: 101 (0.9%)
- 38366: 215 (1.8%)
- 38343: 80 (0.7%)
- 38313: 238 (2%)
- 38392: 89 (0.8%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 158 (1.35%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 111 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,176 (27.1%)
- White: 5,144 (43.9%)
- Asian: 57 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 285 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 223 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,837 (24.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,539 (55.8%)
- Male: 5,116 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 67 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,345 (96.8%)
- Not recovered: 40 (0.3%)
- Better: 44 (0.4%)
- Unknown: 56 (0.5%)
- Deaths: 237 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 593 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,351 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,999 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,719 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,688 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,705 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,350 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 760 (6.5%)
- 80+: 478 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.