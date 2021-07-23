Baseball tournament to kickoff Wednesday at Sportsplex

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Southeast Regional Tournament is coming to Jackson next week.

The City of Jackson says the baseball tournament will begin with an opening ceremony on Wednesday at 9 a.m., with games starting at 10:30 a.m.

The city says all games will be at Complex D, with 13-year-olds on Field 16, and 14-year-olds on Field 15.

A total of 15 teams will play Wednesday through Friday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day.

July 31 will be Championship Saturday, and games will be at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and both championships will be held at 3 p.m.

The city says the Madison County Babe Ruth League is hosting the tournament in collaboration with the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportplex.

There will be no charge to watch the baseball tournament, according to the city.

For more information, visit jacksonsportsplex.com.