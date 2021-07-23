Dyersburg woman accused of running over son with car

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg woman is facing charges after she’s accused of running over her son.

Police responded to Harris Street on Thursday after a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police say officers found the 42-year-old victim suffering from injuries which required medical treatment.

Investigators were able to find the suspect vehicle behind 65-year-old Judy Barham’s home, with the front windshield caved in and marks on the hood of the car, according to a news release.

The victim and witnesses identified Barham as the driver, and the release says she told investigators that she and her son had been in an altercation with someone earlier in the day before her son went to confront the man.

The release says Barham drove to where her son was walking, leading to an argument between the two. Investigators say Barham drove away, then turned around and ran her son over with her car before parking the vehicle behind her house.

Barham is charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

The victim was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare for treatment.

