James Derek Jones named director of the Renaissance Regiment at Bethel

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A Milan native has been named the director of the Renaissance Regiment at Bethel University.

James Derek Jones is taking over the position after serving as the director of bands for a Murray, Kentucky high school for over 10 years, according to a news release from Bethel.

Staff at Bethel says they are excited to begin working with the new marching band director.

“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Derek Jones to our team, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Matthew Holt, executive director of Renaissance. “I have heard nothing but incredible things about Derek, and after getting to know him, I’m even more convinced that he is the perfect person for the job!”

Jones says he is looking forward to this new opportunity.

“It is an honor and a thrill to be a member of the Bethel University family as director of the Renaissance Regiment,” Jones said. “I am excited for the upcoming year and can’t wait to meet the students in the program. I am thankful to the Renaissance team for this wonderful opportunity and to God for leading me here!”

Jones has a Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Music degrees from Austin Peay State University and doctorate from the University of Memphis, according to Bethel.