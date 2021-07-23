JPD investigating after truck stolen in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they are investigating after a truck and other items were stolen from the Kellogg’s parking lot on Highway 70 in Jackson.

According to police, the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, along with a black trailer and two zero turn lawn mowers, were reported missing around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the truck being driven off the lot, according to police.

JPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the truck, trailer or lawn mowers is asked to call the department at (731) 425-8400.