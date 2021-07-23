Madison Academic slated to open in October

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison Academic Magnet High School is currently set to open in October.

Jackson-Madison County Schools say the exterior of the new construction is finished, but construction is ongoing inside the three-story school.

Part of the construction crew assigned to work on the Madison Academic project were moved to the Jackson Central-Merry High School construction project, the district says.

Madison students are slated to begin the school year at the building on Allen Avenue, until the new building near University of Memphis Lambuth opens later in the year.

