Mostly Dry Tonight, Hot this Weekend, Late Front Coming Sunday Night

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for July 23rd:

Some isolated weak showers are popping up southwest of Madison county this evening but are expected to dissipate before they impact Jackson. The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny and hot with a “feels like” temperature reaching into the 100s due to the high humidity. Some rain showers might return late Sunday as a cold front will move into the area but it should stall out having little impact on our temperatures; but it could keep show showers around for Monday and Tuesday. We will have your full weather report right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight but a few more clouds and a couple isolated pop up showers could spark up to the southwest of Jackson as a warm front begins to move through the area. Winds will stay calm most of the night and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing typical southwest flow and a mostly dry weekend now. Chances for rain sit around 10% on Saturday but expect mostly sunny . Highs this weekend should reach the low 90s with morning lows falling into the low 70s. Some locations could get close to the mid 90s on Sunday. The heat index will be a factor with most of the region feeling over 100° at times in the afternoon and early evening hours so a pop up shower would be nice, but don’t count on seeing much. A cold front will approach West Tennessee Sunday after the sun goes down and depending on how far south it makes in on Sunday, some of us could see some late rain showers and storm activity in the late evening hours on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and pop up storms could return for some of us on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday due to a cold front that could stall out as it moves through. Strong or severe storms are not expected but with our typical pop ups, brief heavy rain, lightning and some increased winds will be possible. Highs are expected to be around 90° with lows into the low 70s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy and the winds will vary in direction as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Come Wednesday, the showers should clear on out and the heat will be moving back in. The winds will stay out of the east on Wednesday but will turn back to the southeast on Thursday causing the heat index to climb back up around 100° again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

