Assisted living facility wants to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s

MILAN, Tenn. — A local assisted living facility is helping find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Arbors at Dogwood Pointe held their music on the lawn event.

It was to help collect money to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

There was food, music and a silent auction.

It was an opportunity to bring those that know someone with the illness together.

“We have an Alzheimer’s dementia unit, our arbors building is strictly for dementia and Alzheimer’s residents and they’re very, very near and dear to us so anything we can do to help with the research and trying to find a cure for Alzheimer’s we’re willing to help,” said Jennifer Beasley, administrator for Dogwood Pointe Senior Living.

