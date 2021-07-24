Back to school fair sheds light on local resources

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school held a back to school Community Connections Fair.

Transition Academy is hosting their annual transition fair, students can come and get supplies, free haircuts, and a variety of resources.

The academy is for adults ranging from 18-years-old to 22-years-old, who are intellectually disabled.

“We have this event every year for Jackson-Madison County School students, for them to have a chance to come out and find out what agencies and organizations, what other opportunities they have here in the community that are available for students with disabilities,” said event organizer Deshawndra Gillispie.

This academy is a place where young adults can learn useful skills to be able to function on their own after completing the academy.

Gillispie, JMCSS District Transition Case Manager, says this event is a great way to connect with the community.

“We hold this event each year for the Jackson-Madison County School students and the community, just so we can make sure we are reaching everyone, getting that information out to the community,” Gillispie said.

This fair is an opportunity for students and members of the community to learn more about the valuable resources right in their backyard.

“Each year they come out, they find out what other organizations, what agencies, and what programs are available for them. When they didn’t know that at first,” Gillispie said.

Jackson-Madison County Schools start classes on August 2, so make sure to grab your supplies before it’s too late.