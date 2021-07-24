Camp offers kids the opportunity to learn from a pro

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A local city receives a visit from a former NFL player.

The City of Whiteville hosted NFL running back Dexter McCluster for the very first youth football training camp.

The kids had the opportunity to learn football skills and drills from the NFL athlete himself.

The camp went over football lessons that kids can use for everyday life.

“Getting out here, getting with the kids, this is what I enjoy doing. So today we’re going to work on some footwork, going to work on some change in direction, body position, just plain old fun man. Having fun learning how to finish, learning how to work together man, and just enjoying everything that God placed on this earth for us to enjoy,” McCluster said.