Hub city camp encourages kids to bounce back

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to bounce back with Bounce Back Basketball Camp.

On Saturday, Bounce Back Basketball Camp held their 17th annual camp this year.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and was free for ages 6-years-old to 17-years-old.

Campers had the opportunity to go through multiple drills, listen to a few motivational speakers, receive free t-shirts, and have lunch.

Councilman Johnny Dodd is over the Bounce Back Basketball Camp, and he says he wants all campers to know that no matter what you go through, you can always bounce back.

“Regardless of your past, your future has a clean slate. So I want our kids to know, yeah basketball is fun, don’t know how many are going to make it to the NBA, so grab onto something else and continue having a good life,” Dodd said.

Bounce Back Basketball hopes to continue giving back to the community each year.