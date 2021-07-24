Jackson Recreation and Parks to host movie night

JACKSON, Tenn. — Movies in the Park continue.

According to the Jackson Recreation and Parks Facebook page, movies in the park will continue next week in celebration of ‘731 Day.’

Looking for something fun to do with the little ones this summer?

The Jackson Recreation and Parks will be hosting a Movie in the Park night on Saturday, July 31.

Per the post, the film “Trolls: World Tour” will be played at the event. Admission to the event is free to the public.

According to the post, the movie will be held at the Shirlene Mercer Park and will start at 8:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks.

Jackson Recreation and Parks asks that all minors be accompanied by an adult.