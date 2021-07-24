Judge: Victims, families of FLA. condo collapse entitled to $150 million

UNDATED (AP) – As the remaining rubble from the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium continues to be cleared away a Florida judge says victims and families who suffered losses will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

That includes about $50 million in insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and at least $100 million in proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood.

In explaining the reimbursement plan, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman says the court’s main concern is the victims of the collapse.

The $150 million does not count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse, which killed at least 97 people. Those lawsuits are being put into a single class action that would cover all victims and family members if they wish.