Country star Morgan Wallen addresses his use of racial slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur.

In his first interview in six months, Wallen talked to Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Wallen was already one of the genre’s biggest stars when video was posted of him in February shouting the slur.

He has since apologized and radio stations and streaming services temporarily dropped him.

Wallen told Strahan that he didn’t use it in a derogatory manner, but it was still wrong.

He denied using the term frequently and said he only used it around a certain group of friends.