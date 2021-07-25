Heat Advisory In Effect While Temperatures Remain Above Average

Weather Update – 4:00 PM – Sunday, July 25

TODAY:

We started off the weekend mainly dry and very warm. Across the region, heat index values were bridging into those triple digits. We also had a heat advisory in affect for the entirety of West Tennessee until 7 PM this evening. Winds remained fairly low and high dew points made it feel around ten degrees warmer than it actually was. As we approach the afternoon, pop-up showers will arise but should clear out around sunset. Into the evening, we should drop into the lower 70’s for a low with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW:

It will be warm tomorrow but still should remain cooler than today. We could start off the day with some thick patchy fog but should clear as we start to warm up. Scattered showers are returning early Monday morning and lasting throughout most of the day. These showers should remain fairly light and non-severe. We could reach into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for a high with heat index values near or into the hundreds. We should drop into the lower 70’s this evening for a low as showers taper off after sunset.

THIS WEEK:

We should be spending the remainder of the month of July warmer than average. We have temperatures remaining near or above 90 degrees all week long. Heat index values will drop as a front passes mid-week but quickly warm back up this coming weekend.

We’ll be slightly cooler on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Scattered showers should continue over the day but taper off after midnight and lows should hit in the lower 70’s. On Tuesday, Highs in the lower 90’s with lows in the mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances are possible as a stationary front turns cold and passes. A high moves in Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. A high in the lower 90’s is possible with lows in the lower 70’s. Sunshine continues Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. A high in the lower 90’s and a low in the lower 70’s is expected.

THIS WEEKEND:

Friday, heat index values start getting back into the mid 100’s. Partly cloudy skies move in this weekend along with pop-up afternoon showers. Friday could see highs in the upper 80’s with lows in the lower 70’s. A few pop-up showers could be possible towards the afternoon. Saturday partly cloudy skies continue with highs in the lower 90’s and lows in the mid 70’s. A few pop-up showers could be possible towards the afternoon. Into Sunday, temperatures reach into the lower to mid 90’s as rain chances increase. The largest chance of rain occurs overnight into Monday morning.

