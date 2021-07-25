Racers reunite to reminisce

JACKSON, Tenn. — Buckle up your seat-belts because we’re going for a ride.

Today people gathered at the VFW for a Drag Race Reunion.

People there discussed past drag races, upcoming ones, and just watched a few older races on the big screen.

VFW Post 1848 usually hosts their Drag Race Reunion in February, but because of the pandemic the date was changed.

The drag racers are a group of competitors, spending weekends at the race track, racing against one another.

Woods says it’s less about winning and more about living in the moment.

“We felt it was important to start this reunion so that we can reminisce with each other. Because from who attends today, most likely, there’ll be a few that won’t be here next time we meet,” said Co Founder of Drag Race Reunion, Eric Wood.

VFW Post 1848 hopes to continue their races as the years go by.