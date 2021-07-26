Academy to offer free virtual classes on outdoor skills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes.

The classes will be hosted live through out the year, and will range from a in a variety of seasonal topics, according to the news release.

“We’re happy we’re able to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” said Taylor Martin Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your own home.”

Classes include:

To register for a class, just click on one of the links above. You can also more learn more at tnwf.org.