Academy to offer free virtual classes on outdoor skills
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes.
The classes will be hosted live through out the year, and will range from a in a variety of seasonal topics, according to the news release.
“We’re happy we’re able to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” said Taylor Martin Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your own home.”
Classes include:
- July 27 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Planting Fall Food Plots for Deer with Wade Gefellers
- Aug. 10 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Archery Hunting for Deer
- Aug. 17 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Dove Hunting 101
- Sept. 14 from 7 – 8 p.m. — Treestand Safety
- Sept. 16 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Camping in the Smokies
- Oct. 14 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Trot Line and Jug Fishing 101
- Oct. 19 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Introduction to Muzzleloading
- Nov. 9 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Duck Hunting 101
- Nov. 30 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Late Season Deer Hunting
- Dec. 7 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Duck Calling
- Dec. 14 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Trapping 101
To register for a class, just click on one of the links above. You can also more learn more at tnwf.org.