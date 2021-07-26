AMT program at Jackson State kicks off eighth year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is celebrating eight years of the advanced maintenance technician work cooperative this year.

Students in the AMT program met with their new employers on July 20 during a reception in the student center, according to a news release.

The 22 engineering systems technology students met with 20 manufacturers and are starting two years of classes and training, the release says.

Over the last eight years, the group of manufacturers who partner with Jackson State has grown to include 30 local groups, addressing a shortage of skilled trades locally and across the country, the release says.

Around 20 students are admitted to the cohort each year, according to completion coordinator Cathi Roberts.

Students attend classes for two full days each week, covering topics including electricity, fluid power, mechanics, automation and robotics. The release says they spend three days at a local manufacturing company, where they are paid on a graduated scale per semester.

To participate, students enrolled at Jackson State must complete a job application and write a 500 word essay, then attend a series of interviews over the course of an hour with local manufacturing companies, who then choose the students who are the best fit.

For more information, click here or contact Cathi Roberts at (731) 425-9584 or croberts7@jscc.edu.