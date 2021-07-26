Ceco Door named ‘Made in Tennessee’ manufacturer of the week

MILAN, Tenn. — Ceco Door in Milan has received a special title.

According to a news release, Ceco was dubbed the “Made in Tennessee” manufacturer of the week by University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services.

“We are honored to have received this recognition,” said Vicki Gordon, Vice President of Human Resources and Safety for Ceco Door. “While our products are shipped all over the world, we are so proud they are developed right here in Tennessee.”

Ceco says they are currently hiring. Those interested can visit cecodoor.com/careers or the company’s Facebook page.