Chester County Schools prepare for classes in August

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Schools are preparing for students to return to the classroom next week.

“So it’s K-5 meeting at their campuses, and sixth grade at the junior high for their sixth grade orientation, and ninth grade at the high school for their orientation,” said Troy Kilzer, Director of Chester County Schools.

Students will return for a half day on Monday, Aug. 2 and then return to a regular school schedule later in the week. There are a few changes coming to the new school year.

“The changes would be there is not a mask or face covering mandate for staff or students. The face coverings are optional,” Kilzer said.

However, they still plan to keep their students as safe as possible.

“We will still maintain those same expectations for cleanliness and healthy settings and environments for their learning,” Kilzer said.

School nurses are also playing a bigger role this school year

“Schools nurses will be administering PCT tests on campus for students and staff upon request,” Kilzer said.

The test will be provided with discretion to the parents and staff members to ensure everyone’s safety.

Otherwise, they are looking forward to a semi-normal school year ahead.

“Teachers, staff and students that I’ve spoken with are looking forward to some more normalcy to what we were doing before this past COVID year,” Kilzer said.

If you have any questions or concerns about the upcoming school year, you can reach out to your school’s principal.