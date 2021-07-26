Former school principals share experiences, advice with current administration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is preparing for the first day of class in just a few weeks. To set the tone for this school year, they have invited in special guest speakers to share their personal experiences.

Virginia Crump, Clarence Boone, and Jimmy Arnold are all former principals with JMCSS. Superintendent Dr. Marlon King invited them to share their wisdom and knowledge with the current principals, with hopes they will start the year on a great note.

“We do have some things we need to work on a lot,” Jimmy Arnold said. “School environment — that’s right at the top of the list. We’ve got to improve on that.”

Dr. King expressed the importance of the environment and culture in the classroom to all of the principals.

“Teachers have got to have an environment they can teach in, and students have got to have an environment they can learn in,” Arnold said. “If we could get those two things straightened out, we’d be much better off.”

They also want them to be prepared for a traditional school year, but also any potential changes.

“After this pandemic we’ve had this last year, everything changed, and everything’s going to be changed this year because of the problems we’re going to see with the pandemic,” Arnold said.

The school system and principals will meet again Tuesday for fun activities.

For more information on the Jackson-Madison County School System’s open houses and frequently asked questions about the upcoming school year, click here.

