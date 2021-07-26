Heavy Pop Up Showers this Evening, Hot & Mostly Dry for the Rest of the Work Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for July 26th:

Although the temperature is only in the low 90s for most of us, it feels well over 100° and even up to 115° this afternoon in some areas due to near 80° dew points in West Tennessee. Some showers and weak storms are popping up trying to cool things down some, but the rain is moving on out quickly. Sunny skies and only a few pop up showers are expected in the middle of the week and the heat will continue to be a major factor. Catch the latest information on the heat wave and a look at your upcoming weekend forecast right here.

HEAT ADVISORY:

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Memphis for portions of West Tennessee through Tuesday evening and will likely be extended through Friday for many of us. Heat indices will range between 105-110° at times for the remainder of the week. According to the NWS, you should:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT:

Showers and weak storms will continue this evening across West Tennessee but should be moving out after the sun goes down. Some torrential rainfall will be possible with these pop up showers due to the tropical like dew points across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and will clear out overnight and expect calm winds as well. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s across the region.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry weather is expected for Tuesday. The vast majority of us will not see any rain but with the heat and high humidity a few pop up showers cannot be ruled out. The rain showers will impact a lot less people in West Tennessee on Tuesday then they did back on Sunday night and Monday. The heat index will reach the low 100s in Jackson in the afternoon and the winds will be light and typical come out of the northeast. Lows Tuesday night will fall down to the low to mid 70s again.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Sunny skies and HOT weather is expected for the middle of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s but if you factor in the humidity, it will most likely feel over 105° at times both days. Shower chances will be below 10% but a few people might get lucky and catch a quick passing shower to cool things down some. A heat advisory is likely to be issued for most of West Tennessee. Winds will vary in direction but should come out of the northeast on Wednesday and turn back to the west on Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s for both nights.

FRIDAY:

The heat will continue on Friday, but the winds will shift and come more out of the northwest. Shower chances are a little higher on Friday and sit between 20-30% as of now. Partly cloudy skies are expected but the heat index will stick around over 100° with the actual high temperatures around 93° and an overnight low in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Chances for showers increase into the weekend with another approaching cold front. Like the previous front that came by late last weekend, it should stall out and take its time if it passes through. This will lead to increased pop up shower and weak storm chances on Saturday and more widespread rain on Sunday. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. We could see some cooler weather into early next week if the front actually makes it through West Tennessee this go around. Morning lows this weekend will drop into the low 70s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13