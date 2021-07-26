Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend arson fires

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance after multiple reports of suspected arson fires in the county.

The sheriff’s office says three abandoned buildings were set on fire in Henry County on July 23.

Investigators say the first was reported around 9:27 p.m. Friday at 270 Whispering Pines Road in Paris, near the rescue squad building and JB’s gas station.

The second fire was reported around 1:09 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at 2465 Pleasant Hill Road in Mansfield. The third was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday at 370 Atchison Road in Springville.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check security cameras or trail cameras, or call the sheriff’s office at (731) 642-1672.

The Henry Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.