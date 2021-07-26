JMCSS announces temporary class plans for JCM students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Temporary plans have been announced for students slated to attend Jackson Central-Merry High School this fall.

The school has not yet opened due to construction delays.

Jackson-Madison County Schools says JCM students in sixth through eighth grade will report to North Parkway Middle School on August 2 for the start of the year.

Ninth and 10th grade students will report to Oman Arena for the start of the day before going to the auditorium and lecture room at Madison Academic Magnet High School.

Eleventh graders, the highest grade at the school this year, will have classes at JCM Early College High or remain at Oman Arena.

Additional information will be available at JCM’s open house on July 29 at Oman Arena.

Uniforms this year are green, gold, black or white polos with khaki or black pants or skirts.