Man in custody following Saturday standoff in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody following a standoff at a Henderson home over the weekend.

Henderson Police Department responded to a home on Johnson Circle around 6 p.m. Saturday, after reports of a man threatening to harm himself and others, according to a news release.

The release says when officers arrived at the home, they saw a man, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Garner, in the driveway with the trunk of his car open.

The release says officers saw Garner take a gun out of the trunk, and Garner was agitated and made comments that concerned officers.

Garner refused to cooperate and made references that he was armed, the release says, but did not point a weapon at officers.

Garner went into the back yard and sat down while officers continued to talk with him, the release says. Garner continued to show signs of potential self-harm and aggression, and additional officers arrived to the home and set up a perimeter in the area, the release says.

Henderson Police Department crisis negotiators responded shortly after the initial report and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Investigators say after four hours, negotiators were able to talk Garner into complying and leaving his three weapons.

Garner is currently charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault.