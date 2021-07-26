Mugshots : Madison County : 07/23/21 – 07/26/21 July 26, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/45Stacy Rupersburg Stacy Rupersburg: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/45Aaron Fuentes Aaron Rodriguez-Fuentes: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/45Ashley Cagle Ashley Cagle: Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/45Brett Byers Brett Byers: Stalking, evading arrest, violation of probation, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/45Brian Cantrell Brian Cantrell: Fugitive/hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/45Charice McCants Charice McCants: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/45Clarence Johnson Clarence Johnson: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/45Constance Madden Constance Moore-Madden: Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/45Craig Boisvert Craig Boisvert: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/45Dallas Kennedy Dallas Kennedy: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/45Darcelia Day Darcelia Day: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/45David Hampton David Hampton: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/45Dawn Hayes Dawn Hayes: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/45Eddie Zar Eddie Zar: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/45Edward Poston Edward Poston: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/45Ellis Mathis Ellis Mathis: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/45Eqwan Caraway Eqwan Caraway: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/45Jeffrey Vinyard Jeffrey Vinyard: Public intoxication, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/45Jeremy Chumney Jeremy Chumney: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 20/45Jerry Rubles Jerry Rubles: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 21/45Jimmy Kidd Jimmy Kidd: Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 22/45Jonathon Woodruff Jonathon Woodruff: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/45Joshua Logan Joshua Logan: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 24/45Joshua Taylor Joshua Taylor: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/45Kalin Stone Kalin Stone: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 26/45Keidron McAllister Keidron McAllister: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/45Kelly Bethany Kelly Bethany: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/45Kendall Duncan Kendall Duncan: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 29/45Kevinion Gilmore Kevinion Gilmore: Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 30/45Ledoen Alvi Ledoen Alvi: Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 31/45Madison Adkinson Madison Adkinson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 32/45Marques Brown Marques Brown: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/45Maurice Garrett Maurice Garrett: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 34/45Meshyala White Meshyala White: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 35/45Michael Turner Michael Turner: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 36/45Quienton Woods Quienton Woods: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/45Quintella Hudson Quintella Hudson: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/45Rochelle Triplett Rochelle Triplett: Especially aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 39/45Shannon Rowe Shannon Rowe: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/45Shayna Casey Shayna Casey: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/45Shereffa Raspberry-Bommer Shereffa Raspberry-Bommer: Especially aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 42/45Tarrill Willis Tarrill Willis: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 43/45Tasha Presley Tasha Presley: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 44/45Tinki Dance Tinki Dance: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/45Vincent Rogers Vincent Rogers: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/26/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter