Mugshots : Madison County : 07/23/21 – 07/26/21

1/45 Stacy Rupersburg Stacy Rupersburg: Shoplifting/theft of property

2/45 Aaron Fuentes Aaron Rodriguez-Fuentes: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/45 Ashley Cagle Ashley Cagle: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/45 Brett Byers Brett Byers: Stalking, evading arrest, violation of probation, violation of order of protection

5/45 Brian Cantrell Brian Cantrell: Fugitive/hold for other agency



6/45 Charice McCants Charice McCants: Aggravated assault

7/45 Clarence Johnson Clarence Johnson: Aggravated assault

8/45 Constance Madden Constance Moore-Madden: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/45 Craig Boisvert Craig Boisvert: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

10/45 Dallas Kennedy Dallas Kennedy: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/45 Darcelia Day Darcelia Day: Aggravated domestic assault

12/45 David Hampton David Hampton: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

13/45 Dawn Hayes Dawn Hayes: Shoplifting/theft of property

14/45 Eddie Zar Eddie Zar: Failure to appear

15/45 Edward Poston Edward Poston: Violation of community corrections



16/45 Ellis Mathis Ellis Mathis: Violation of probation

17/45 Eqwan Caraway Eqwan Caraway: Violation of probation

18/45 Jeffrey Vinyard Jeffrey Vinyard: Public intoxication, failure to appear

19/45 Jeremy Chumney Jeremy Chumney: Vandalism

20/45 Jerry Rubles Jerry Rubles: Public intoxication



21/45 Jimmy Kidd Jimmy Kidd: Aggravated burglary

22/45 Jonathon Woodruff Jonathon Woodruff: Simple domestic assault

23/45 Joshua Logan Joshua Logan: Public intoxication

24/45 Joshua Taylor Joshua Taylor: Failure to appear

25/45 Kalin Stone Kalin Stone: Simple domestic assault, vandalism



26/45 Keidron McAllister Keidron McAllister: Assault

27/45 Kelly Bethany Kelly Bethany: Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/45 Kendall Duncan Kendall Duncan: Evading arrest

29/45 Kevinion Gilmore Kevinion Gilmore: Driving while unlicensed

30/45 Ledoen Alvi Ledoen Alvi: Driving while unlicensed



31/45 Madison Adkinson Madison Adkinson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/45 Marques Brown Marques Brown: Violation of probation

33/45 Maurice Garrett Maurice Garrett: Evading arrest

34/45 Meshyala White Meshyala White: Violation of community corrections

35/45 Michael Turner Michael Turner: Disorderly conduct



36/45 Quienton Woods Quienton Woods: Violation of probation

37/45 Quintella Hudson Quintella Hudson: Assault

38/45 Rochelle Triplett Rochelle Triplett: Especially aggravated robbery

39/45 Shannon Rowe Shannon Rowe: Violation of probation

40/45 Shayna Casey Shayna Casey: Failure to appear



41/45 Shereffa Raspberry-Bommer Shereffa Raspberry-Bommer: Especially aggravated robbery

42/45 Tarrill Willis Tarrill Willis: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

43/45 Tasha Presley Tasha Presley: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

44/45 Tinki Dance Tinki Dance: Failure to appear

45/45 Vincent Rogers Vincent Rogers: Violation of probation



























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.