Union City School System prepares for upcoming year

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City School System is preparing to “return to normal.”

The school system says a traditional dress code awaits both teachers and student, who will be returning to classes on Aug. 9.

Union City Schools says Purple and Gold Spirit Fridays will also be back, giving students the chance to show school pride.

And to keep students ready for the day, free breakfast and lunch will also be provided to every Union City student for the entire year, according to the school system.

Union City Schools say supplies will also be provided for students at the Elementary and Middle School for this school year.

The school system says registration for all students will be Aug. 5.

You can also find the school system’s dress code on page 10 of the student handbook.

Masks will be optional for faculty and students, according to the Union City School System.