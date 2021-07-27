54 counties to receive grant from ThreeStar program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over 50 counties are receiving funds through the ThreeStar grant program.

“I congratulate these 54 counties that are receiving ThreeStar grants and thank them for strengthening the quality of life and enhancing workforce development in their communities,” said Gov. Bill Lee said. “This will help local communities to make Tennessee an even better place to live.”

The grants together make a total of $2.4 million, according to the release. The grants will help counties with education, workforce development, health, tourism and more.

The program itself is aimed at promoting economic prosperity across the state, according to the release.

“The ThreeStar grant program is a valuable tool that assists counties focused on making strides in key areas,” said Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “TNECD is proud to assist these 54 counties as they develop asset-based strategic plans and invest responsibly in their communities.”

Counties receiving a portion of the funds include: