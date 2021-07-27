78 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since Friday; 11,800 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, July 23.

There are now a total of 11,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,002 (59.3%)

38301: 3,508 (29.7%)

38356: 199 (1.7%)

38391: 101 (0.9%)

38366: 219 (1.8%)

38343: 80 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2%)

38392: 89 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 158 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 115 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,192 (27.1%)

White: 5,180 (43.9%)

Asian: 57 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 285 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 228 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,858 (24.2%)

Gender:

Female: 6,572 (55.7%)

Male: 5,158 (43.7%)

Unknown: 70 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,371 (96.4%)

Not recovered: 40 (0.3%)

Better: 66 (0.6%)

Unknown: 86 (0.7%)

Deaths: 237 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 603 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,363 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 2,009 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,731 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,698 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,715 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,354 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 766 (6.5%)

80+: 479 (4.1%)

Unknown: 82 (0.7%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.