78 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since Friday; 11,800 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, July 23.
There are now a total of 11,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,002 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,508 (29.7%)
- 38356: 199 (1.7%)
- 38391: 101 (0.9%)
- 38366: 219 (1.8%)
- 38343: 80 (0.7%)
- 38313: 238 (2%)
- 38392: 89 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 158 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 115 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,192 (27.1%)
- White: 5,180 (43.9%)
- Asian: 57 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 285 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 228 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,858 (24.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,572 (55.7%)
- Male: 5,158 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 70 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,371 (96.4%)
- Not recovered: 40 (0.3%)
- Better: 66 (0.6%)
- Unknown: 86 (0.7%)
- Deaths: 237 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 603 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,363 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,009 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,731 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,698 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,715 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,354 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 766 (6.5%)
- 80+: 479 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 82 (0.7%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.