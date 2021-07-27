Becky Fly named volunteer coordinator for The Carnegie Legends Museum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Becky Fly has joined the team at The Carnegie Legends Museum as volunteer coordinator.

A Lambuth College graduate, Fly has worked in arts management, healthcare management, and was a theatre teacher at Madison Academic Magnet High School for 23 years.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this wonderful exhibit of priceless memorabilia!” Fly said.

Fly has been recognized for her work through the years by receiving awards from both The Jefferson Awards and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

In addition to working with the Jackson Theatre Guild for many years, Fly also has many acting credits to her name, including parts in “The Help,” “The Last Exorcism,” and “Constantine.”

The Carnegie is currently seeking volunteer docents who can provide help at their convenience. A meeting for those interested in learning more is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 305 E College Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, email bfly12345@yahoo.com.

