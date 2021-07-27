Former Holladay pastor, basketball coach indicted on child exploitation charges

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Benton County pastor and coach is facing federal charges in connection with child exploitation allegations.

Joshua Henley, 32, was the pastor of Holladay Church of Christ and the girls’ basketball coach at Holladay Elementary School from 2017 until March 2021, according to a news release.

The release says Henley previously held similar roles in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. At the time of his arrest, Henley was working as a youth pastor in Evansville, Indiana, the release says.

Henley is charged with four counts of producing child sexual exploitation material, one count each of transporting and possession such materials, one count of transporting a minor interstate to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of sending obscene material to a minor under 16.

If convicted on all counts, Henley faces up to 160 years in federal prison.