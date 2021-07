Jackson police seek person of interest in vehicle burglary

1/3

2/3

3/3





JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a burglary.

Police say the individual is a person of interest in the burglary of a vehicle on July 22.

Anyone who can identify this person or has additional information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400, or contact Crime Stoppers by texting tip 911 and your information to 274637.