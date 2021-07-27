Lexington students to return to class Aug. 4

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington City Schools are preparing for students to return to the classroom sooner than you think.

“We register next week on Monday, Aug. 2, and the kids come full time Wednesday, Aug. 4,” said Cindy Olive, Director of Lexington City Schools.

This school year is looking a little different than the last.

“We’re going to come back as normal as normal will allow us to be. We’re going to have regular school hours and have as much normalcy for the children as we can,” Olive said.

Masks are not required, but they are encouraged to keep students as safe as possible.

They are also still encouraging social distancing. The water fountain is also being replaced with a new water bottle refilling station to be more sanitary.

“We’re going to do our best at keeping sanitary conditions and limit outdoor traffic,” Olive said.

The school was also given a grant for nurses to administer COVID-19 tests to students and staff.

“They’ll be able to do COVID testing for all staff and any student’s parents allow it or wants it,” Olive said.

They are excited to welcome their students back for the new school year.

“I feel good about it. I feel good about the year. My people are ready. They’re an awesome team. It’s hard not to be excited about it,” Olive said.

If you have any more questions about the school year, they have answers.

“I’m just a phone call away, or drop by the board office anytime. I mean, I get it. We have your babies, so if you have a question, by all means come see me,” Olive said.

You can also reach out to your school’s principal or even your child’s teacher with questions as well.