Operation Southern Shield aims to reduce speeding

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on speeding in the southeast.

West Tennessee law enforcement has an initiative called Operation Southern Shield.

The operation lasts from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend, when speeding fatalities are the highest in the year.

Karla Lipford with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office says the goal is not to give out citations, but to educate the public on the dangers of speeding.

“Everybody wants things fast, fast, fast,” she said. “When you are driving, just remember wherever you are going, it is not so important that you lose your life over it. It will be there.”

The operation was started in 2017. Lipford says Jackson has one of the lowest speeding fatality rates in the state.