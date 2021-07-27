Sunny Hot And Humid

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures settling around the lower 70s. It is leading to a bit of dense fog especially towards the Tennessee, or to a lesser note east of Highway 45. The fog should burn off fairly quickly through mid morning as temps quickly climb through the 70 and 80s by late morning. A quasi-stationary boundary will remain draped across the area through today and will be the focus for more showers and storms. Its the leading edge of slightly less humid air, or more dense air which will cause lift again especially south of I-40. This is where we expect a few isolated storms or cluster of storms again today. Either way, outside of any storms it will be another scorcher with highs in the middle 90s and heat index in the triple digits…



