Tennessee Republicans encourage vaccinations in new letter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republicans have released a letter encouraging people to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter from the lawmakers says COVID-19 cases are increasing, especially among the unvaccinated population, due to the delta variant.

The letter says in part:

“As people across our state are exposed to the spread of this deadly virus, we strongly urge Tennesseans who do not have a religious objection or a legitimate medical issue to get vaccinated.”

The lawmaker’s letter references the effectiveness of past vaccines, such as for polio and smallpox.

“As a result, polio and smallpox have been eradicated and measles, mumps and rubella are rare. Building on these 20th century medical breakthroughs, the COVID-19 vaccines were developed utilizing high standards and the best medical technology available.”

Though the vaccine is highly encouraged, the Republican lawmakers say the state will never make the vaccine mandatory, nor will there be vaccine passports.

“We recognize this is a personal choice. However, we urge every Tennessean to consider the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and talk to your doctor about their recommendations on the best way to protect yourself and your family against COVID-19.”

The lawmakers say COVID-19 should not be political.

“Tennesseans need factual information to make educated decisions regarding their health. Please consider looking at the facts which are presented by Vanderbilt University Medical Center or the New England Journal of Medicine, both which are among the most respected health resources worldwide.”

To read the full letter, which was signed by every member of the Republican Caucus, click here.