Two injured in Carroll County shooting

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a Carroll County shooting.

One neighbor was cooking breakfast for his family when he heard gunshots, which were followed by screaming.

That is when he took off, sprinting down the road to the house where the gunshots were believed to be happening.

When the witness arrived, he saw his neighbor and friend laying in the yard between the house and the shed with a gunshot wound.

He says before he was able to help his friend, a man stepped out of a brown truck and pointed a gun at him.

The witness says he ran back to his house and called 911.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 500 block of Gardner Road in Cedar Grove. There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office says both men were taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they are in stable condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the shooting.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for more on this story.