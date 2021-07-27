Union City Schools to hold registration on Aug. 5

Tristyn Fletcher

UNION CITY, Tenn. — It is time to register students for school in Union City.

Registration is set for all three school on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to a news release.

At Union City Elementary:

  • Kindergarten, second and fourth grade from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • First and third grade from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Union City Middle:

  • Fifth grade from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Sixth grade from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Seventh grade from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Eighth grade from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At Union City High:

  • Freshmen meet in the Civic Auditorium at 8 a.m., with dismissal at 2 p.m.
  • Sophomores meet with Principal Jacob Cross from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in gym.
  • Juniors will meet in gym from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Categories: Local News, News, Seen On 7
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts